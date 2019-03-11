Here are the stories to start your day:
Free prom dresses for Los Angeles students
The community came together to make sure local students have something special to wear to prom.
The group "Prom Dresses to Give" gave away as many as 250 prom dresses over the weekend. They were donated to Los Angeles seniors who could otherwise not afford one.
The teens were also taught some makeup tips at the event.
Organizers said it all started a few years ago, with very humble beginnings. They hope it helps the young women feel more empowered, confident and beautiful at the dance.
"Captain Marvel" earns $153M in record-breaking debut
"Captain Marvel" was unstoppable in its worldwide box office debut over the weekend!
Marvel's first female-fronted superhero movie earned an estimated $153 million domestically and $455 million around the world -- making it one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman.
The only other movie with a female lead that's opened better globally was "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Last day to use Payless ShoeSource gift cards
Heads up -- if you have any Payless ShoeSource gift cards. Today is the last day to use them.
Payless is the latest retail chain closing up shop. The company announced it's closing all 2,100 stores in the U.S., including its online operations. The chain filed for bankruptcy two years ago.
All 2,500 stores in the U.S. and Canada should be closed for good by the end of May.
Eyewitness This: Free prom dresses for LA students in need, 'Captain Marvel' breaks box-office record, last day to use Payless gift cards
