Eyewitness This: Funds pour in to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral, free gas in SoCal, Sesame Street coming to LA!

Here are some stories to start your day.There's heartbreak in France and around the world after the Notre Dame Cathedral was heavily damaged in a massive fire. But there are plans to rebuild -- and money is pouring in.French businessman Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH pledged 200 million euros ($226 million) for reconstruction funding.Also, businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and his billionaire father Francois Pinault said they're immediately giving 100 million euros (about $113 million) from their company, Artemis, to help finance repairs.The Paris prosecutor said there's no evidence of arson, and authorities are working on the assumption that the blaze was an accident.We know gas prices are soaring across Southern California - so SoCal Honda is celebrating Earth Month by hosting 10 days of free gas for all hybrid drivers across the Southland!The free gas giveaway continues every day this week until Earth Day on April 22. Tuesday's location will be in Fox Hills at the Mobil station off Sepulveda Boulevard and 77th street. All hybrid drivers will enjoy free fill ups from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. no matter what type of Hybrid you drive.SoCal Honda is announcing all the other locations on social media.Big Bird, Elmo and all the stars of Sesame Street are leaving their quiet neighborhood for a road trip covering 10 cities - including right here in Los Angeles!It's all to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, and it'll include free park festivals, live performances and kid friendly activities.The Sesame Street team will also film segments for the show with local kids and highlight people and places important to the community.The celebration comes to L.A. from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.