Society

Eyewitness This: SoCal gas prices surge, Koreatown parking-space spat goes viral, GPS system to be reset

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some stories to start your day. Gas prices in Southern California continue to spike. An epic spat over a parking space has gone viral. Plus, the GPS network is set to be rebooted this weekend.

Here are some stories to start your day.

Pain at the pump
Southern California drivers are definitely feeling pain at the pump these days. You've probably noticed it -- gas prices in Los Angeles are now the highest they've been in almost five months. The average price per gallon in California is $3.61.

The average price of gas has risen for 24 consecutive days - an increase of over 36 cents. The cheapest gas station in L.A. is offering gas at $3.25 per gallon, with the most expensive reaching a whopping $4.59.

Koreatown parking spat
A recent spat over a parking space in Koreatown has gone viral. You have to see these videos - from a woman who watched this unfold from inside her apartment.

Two drivers - one in a black car, one in a silver car - in a standoff for a parking spot that lasted more than 90 minutes. Nobody was moving.

The drivers both eventually got a space when a car that was parked in front of them drove away.

GPS network reboot
You might want to dust off the old atlas to get around this weekend -- because the U.S. government is resetting its satellite network -- which could cause some systems to not work properly. Your GPS might be in trouble here. It's called GPS Week Rollover Event and it applies to some of those older GPS devices.

Officials say that newer devices, including your cellphone, should work O.K. when they do this.The Department of Homeland Security says after the reset, they won't have to reboot the system again for about 157 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykoreatownlos angelesviral videogas pricesparkingsocial mediagps
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Santa Anita races resume after latest horse death
78-year-old in North Hills attacked in home invasion, police say
South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
Homeless vet details shooting by off-duty LAPD detective
ICE arrests over 280 workers at north Texas business
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
Show More
Shooting at Mar Vista homeless encampment has residents on edge
Jellyfish galore at Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor
Glendale: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after fleeing from police
Serial slasher in South LA, South Gate ID'd as 19-year-old
3 Palmdale women facing charges in $6 million food stamp scam
More TOP STORIES News