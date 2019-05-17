Eyewitness This: Grumpy Cat remembered by fans, Taco Bell hotel to open in Palm Springs, Walmart warns higher tariffs will trigger higher prices

Here are some stories to start your day.Social media users woke up to some sad news on Friday: The death of the beloved Grumpy Cat.The cat, known for her famous sourpuss expression, died on Tuesday in the arms of her fur-mom, Tabatha.Posts on the cat's social media pages said she passed away after complications from a recent urinary tract infection.It's nacho average hotel.Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs for three nights this August.The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.There will be a gift shop with Taco Bell gear, a salon with Taco Bell nail art and plenty of Taco Bell food and cocktails. A few new menu items will also debut there.Irvine-based Taco Bell isn't saying yet which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting in June.Walmart says higher tariffs on imports from China will mean shoppers will have to pay more for thousands of items.The nation's largest retailer says it's raising prices because of the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese goods.Walmart declined to comment on what type of price hikes shoppers could expect and which products would get the biggest increases. But the specter of higher prices was also echoed by Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette. He told investors Wednesday that if a fourth round of tariffs takes effect, that could mean higher retail prices for both store label and national brands. Target, J.C. Penney and other major retailers will be reporting results in the next few days and should shed more light on the issue.