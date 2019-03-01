Eyewitness This: Help for homeless CA students, Tesla Model 3's lower price comes at a cost, celebrating Dr. Seuss!

Updated 7 minutes ago

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.Help could be coming for homeless college students in California. A new bill hopes to provide funding to colleges to provide them with housing aid.Funding would be distributed to community colleges and the CSU and UC systems based on total enrollment.Last year, one in five community college students were homeless. Eleven percent of CSU students also reported being homeless last year.Tesla is finally bringing a lower cost Model 3 to the market. The all-electric vehicle now starts at $35,000.But to get those Model 3s on the streets, Tesla will lower costs by closing most of its stores. Elon Musk did not say the number of stores that will close or how many employees will be laid off.It's Dr. Seuss Day! And a lot of people are joining the festivities as part of the "Read Across America" initiative.For the next week or so, the San Bernardino County Public Library is hosting a ton of free events, including themed story times, arts and crafts and even free stovepipe hats to those who check out a certain amount of books,The Los Angeles Rams are also celebrating "Read Across America.: The team is donating 4,000 new books to local elementary schools and doing read-alongs to encourage students to fall in love with reading.