Society

Eyewitness This: Help for homeless CA students, Tesla Model 3's lower price comes at a cost, celebrating Dr. Seuss!

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are the stories to start your day: Bill aims to help homeless college students in California, Tesla Model 3's lower price comes at a cost, plus it's time to celebrate Dr. Seuss!

Updated 7 minutes ago
Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.

Bill aims to help homeless college students in California

Help could be coming for homeless college students in California. A new bill hopes to provide funding to colleges to provide them with housing aid.

Funding would be distributed to community colleges and the CSU and UC systems based on total enrollment.

Last year, one in five community college students were homeless. Eleven percent of CSU students also reported being homeless last year.

Tesla now pricing Model 3 at $35K, will close stores to reduce costs
Tesla is finally bringing a lower cost Model 3 to the market. The all-electric vehicle now starts at $35,000.

But to get those Model 3s on the streets, Tesla will lower costs by closing most of its stores. Elon Musk did not say the number of stores that will close or how many employees will be laid off.

It's Dr. Seuss Day!
It's Dr. Seuss Day! And a lot of people are joining the festivities as part of the "Read Across America" initiative.

For the next week or so, the San Bernardino County Public Library is hosting a ton of free events, including themed story times, arts and crafts and even free stovepipe hats to those who check out a certain amount of books,

The Los Angeles Rams are also celebrating "Read Across America.: The team is donating 4,000 new books to local elementary schools and doing read-alongs to encourage students to fall in love with reading.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyeducationhomelesscollege
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SoCal storm: Rain to begin Friday night
Updated an hour ago
Upland school calls police on 5-year-old boy
Warmbier's parents rebuke Trump, blame North Korea in son's death
Updated an hour ago
VIDEO: Hit-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Updated 2 hours ago
LAPD seeks help catching mail thieves seen on video
Tesla now pricing Model 3 at $35,000, will close stores to reduce costs
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Person found dead in Rosemead condo fire; blaze suspicious in nature
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
2019 tax refunds: What's changed and how to plan for the future
Capistrano Beach crumbling from erosion
More TOP STORIES News