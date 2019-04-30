Eyewitness This: Help for hungry L.A. college students, mini horse missing in IE, slime-inspired treats

May is "CalFresh Awareness Month"

Here are some stories to start your day.Los Angeles County is hoping to reach hungry college students who may not know they're eligible for CalFresh benefits.The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is expected to proclaim next month "CalFresh Awareness Month."The board is hoping to expand access to federally funded food benefits for students and other vulnerable households.More than one million people countywide receive federally funded CalFresh benefits, but authorities say many more are eligible, including many college students.Rumble the mini horse is missing, and his owners are offering a $500 reward for his safe return.They say somebody stole the mini horse from his stable in Nuevo last week. The horse-napper apparently cut a chain link fence, allowing him to lead Rumble out onto the street and into a trailer.Witnesses describe seeing a black Dodge Ram truck with a small white trailer at the scene.Rumble has a white crescent on his forehead, which is his most distinguishing mark.Calling all 90's kids and their parents! Do you remember Nickelodeon slime? The iconic green slime has inspired a new ice cream and frozen treat.You can get it at Walmart. The Nickelodeon Slime ice cream cups are made up of vanilla low-fat ice cream with green frosting swirls.The bars are orange and lemon-lime flavored popsicles. The tasty treats hit Walmart's freezers on Monday.