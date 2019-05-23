Eyewitness This: Help for Long Beach renters, Tesla Autopilot feature under fire, Harriet Tubman $20 bill delayed for years

Here are some stories to start your day.People struggling to keep up with steep rent hikes in Long Beach will now have somewhere to turn for help.The City Council approved a tenant relocation assistance ordinance that will help people with moving expenses if they choose to move out.Tenants whose rent is hiked more than 10 percent in a year will get as much as $4,500 to help with the cost of moving. The fees will be paid by the landlords.Consumer Reports says a new feature of Tesla's Autopilot that automatically changes lanes doesn't work well and could be a safety risk to drivers.The report says the system doesn't appear to react to brake lights or turn signals, and it can't anticipate what other drivers will do.Tesla says when the system is used properly, drivers have safely made millions of lane changes.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the redesign of the $20 bill to feature 19th-century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman has been delayed.Tubman's fate had been in doubt since the 2016 campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move an act of "pure political correctness."