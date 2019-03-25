Eyewitness This: IE sheriff's bloodhound nabs assault suspect, push to tax sugary drinks, $750M Powerball jackpot

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5216152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Here are some stories to start your day. A Riverside County sheriff's bloodhound helped nab an assault suspect. Plus, there's a new push to possibly tax your favorite sugary drinks. And the Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $750 million!