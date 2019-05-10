Eyewitness This: L.A. County among most vulnerable places for measles, positive jobs outlook for college grads, Shaq buys size 18 shoes for teen

Here are some stories to start your day.Los Angeles County is now listed as one of the top counties in the nation at risk for measles.According to a new infectious diseases study, the reason is partly because of travelers. The large volume arriving daily makes L.A. the second most vulnerable county in the country to the measles outbreak.So far this year, at least seven people with measles have come through Los Angeles International Airport and one through the Long Beach Airport.The top area at risk is Cook County, Illinois, where Chicago O'Hare Airport is located.Some good news for this year's crop of college graduates.The unemployment rate is currently 3.6 percent - the lowest in nearly 50 years.LinkedIn also says 55 percent of college graduates last year found work within the year, and the website expects that rate to continue to climb.LinkedIn adds hiring is up more than 7 percent compared to last year.Former Laker legend Shaquille O'Neal gave an Atlanta teen 10 reasons to smile.O'Neal remembers what it was like growing up with large feet, and having a mom who couldn't afford to buy him shoes.He heard about 13-year-old Zach Keith who was in a similar situation, needing a size 18.So O'Neal took him to his favorite specialty shoe store and picked up the tab for 10 pairs of shoes.