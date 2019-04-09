Eyewitness This: LA gas price may reach $4 per gallon, local officer saves choking baby, OC teen surfing phenom wins big

SoCal teen surfing phenom wins big

Here are some stories to start your day.Are you feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices keep climbing? Sorry to break it to you, but the average price in L.A. may hit $4 a gallon this week, according to Gas Buddy.Tuesday morning, gas prices in the L.A., Long Beach area jumped 3 cents overnight. Expect to pay $3.91 on average for a regular gallon of gas. Monday, the average was $3.88.Over the last month, prices have risen a whopping 56 cents in the L.A., Long Beach area.Culver City Police Officer Brian Cappell received special honors Monday night for saving a choking baby. The heart-stopping rescue was caught on Cappell's body camera.The girl's mother called 911 after her baby started choking on some food while they were driving. When Cappell arrived on scene, he used his training to save the baby girl!Congrats are in order for San Clemente teen surfer Caroline Marks! The 17-year-old is $100,000 richer after winning a major surf contest in Australia.She's originally from Florida but moved to San Clemente a few years ago.With her first win, she also becomes the first woman to benefit from the World Surf League's new policy of equal prize money for men and women.Way to go, Caroline!