Eyewitness This: L.A. high on list of LGBTQ+ friendly travel spots, former UCLA football players sue school, Pasadena historic home used as affordable housing

Here are some stories to start your day.Los Angeles has been ranked as one of the most welcoming destinations in North America for LGBTQ people.LA joins New York, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal in the top five, according to Trip Advisor.The rankings come right before the start of Pride Month in June.Trip Advisor has also launched a new LGBTQ travel page and blog.Three former UCLA football players are suing the school over injuries.Three offensive lineman say they suffered concussions and other injuries that worsened because they were forced to play instead of getting proper treatment.They're each seeking more than $15 million in damages.The lawsuit says former coach Jim Mora and his trainers shamed or coerced athletes into continuing to play without proper treatment for injuries.UCLA's athletic department denies the allegations.A historic home in Pasadena, built in 1892, is being moved to be reused as affordable housing.The Frank Decker home stood at Fair Oaks and Orange Grove avenues.The vacant Victorian-style house -- now in two pieces -- was moved about a mile away.The plan is to renovate it to be part of a nine-unit affordable home ownership development. That work should be complete by next spring.