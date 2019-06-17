Eyewitness This: L.A. post office renamed after Marvin Gaye, Anthony Davis immortalized in Lakers mural, CDC issues measles warning for summer camps

A post office in South Los Angeles has been renamed in honor of R&B legend Marvin Gaye.The new Marvin Gaye Post Office is on Vermont Avenue, just across from USC.The U.S. Postal Service also issued a stamp in his honor back in April.It didn't take long for Los Angeles to celebrate superstar Anthony Davis joining Lebron James in purple and gold next season.Artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. and his friends painted this mural of Davis in a Lakers uniform.The mural is near the corner of Melrose and Fairfax avenues in Hollywood.The Lakers paid a hefty price to get Davis, sending Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and three first round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans.The deal is expected to be made official on July 6.If your child is headed to summer camp soon, you may want to make sure they are vaccinated against measles.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says camps are the latest battlefront in the fight to contain the worst United States measles outbreak in nearly 30 years.The agency reports that as of June 1, more than 1,000 measles cases were reported in the U.S. since the start of the year.The CDC recommends everyone over a year old be vaccinated against the disease.