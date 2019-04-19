Here are some stories to start your day.
Another LAX measles warning
Here's a health warning you should know about. There's another measles warning at Los Angeles International Airport from county health officials.
A passenger with the disease passed through terminal 7 on Wednesday, April 3. That person arrived in the morning and left that night through terminal 8.
It's the third measles warning coming out of LAX in the last two months.
$350 million to combat opioids crisis
U.S. health officials are giving $350 million to researchers - for a study that aims to cut overdose deaths by 40-percent over three years.
Researchers say they will look at evidence-based techniques for fighting addiction and overdose through medication-based treatments and criminal justice reform.
Deaths linked to opioids rose to a record high in 2017.
Don't miss the pink moon!
Stargazers, heads up -- literally! There will be a special sight up in the sky Friday night when the pink moon appears.
The moon will appear larger than normal, as it is only three days past the point in its orbit when it is closest to Earth.
April's full moon is known as the pink moon, not because of its color, but because of the flowers at the beginning of spring.
Eyewitness This: Another LAX measles warning, $350M to combat opioid crisis, don't miss the pink moon!
