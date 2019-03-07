Eyewitness This: Long Beach's aerial tram plan, Lebron James' latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram!

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.Move over MJ! Lebron James has now passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's career scoring list.Lebron scored his 32,293rd career point Wednesday night on a layup in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets. James started the night needing just 13 points to reach the mark - he ended up scoring 31!He is now in fourth place on all-time scoring list - he trails three former Lakers -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.The queen is officially on the 'gram! Queen Elizabeth II wrote her first Instagram post on Thursday.The post was written while the monarch was visiting the Science Museum in London. While there, she saw a letter written to one of her ancestors, which is featured in the photo she posted."Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she wrote.An aerial gondola system could be coming to Long Beach! The proposed line would connect downtown to the city's waterfront.If approved, Long Beach would put together a feasibility study looking at ridership, environmental impacts, pricing and potential locations.Construction could begin in the next 2 1/2 years, and the project would likely be completed by the 2028 L.A. Olympics. The City Council will vote on whether to move forward with the idea at its meeting next week.