Society

Eyewitness This: Long Beach's aerial tram plan, Lebron James' latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram!

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are the stories to start your day: LeBron James has moved past Michael Jordan in NBA's career scoring list, Queen Elizabeth II posts her first Instagram image, plus an aerial gondola system could be coming to Long Beach!

By
Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on all-time scoring list
Move over MJ! Lebron James has now passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's career scoring list.

Lebron scored his 32,293rd career point Wednesday night on a layup in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets. James started the night needing just 13 points to reach the mark - he ended up scoring 31!

He is now in fourth place on all-time scoring list - he trails three former Lakers -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

Queen Elizabeth II writes her first Instagram post
The queen is officially on the 'gram! Queen Elizabeth II wrote her first Instagram post on Thursday.

The post was written while the monarch was visiting the Science Museum in London. While there, she saw a letter written to one of her ancestors, which is featured in the photo she posted.


"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she wrote.

Aerial tram may be coming to Long Beach
An aerial gondola system could be coming to Long Beach! The proposed line would connect downtown to the city's waterfront.

If approved, Long Beach would put together a feasibility study looking at ridership, environmental impacts, pricing and potential locations.

Construction could begin in the next 2 1/2 years, and the project would likely be completed by the 2028 L.A. Olympics. The City Council will vote on whether to move forward with the idea at its meeting next week.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylebron jameslong beacheyewitness thislos angeles lakersqueen elizabethnbasocial mediamichael jordanbasketballsportsdenver nuggetsinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooting suspect at large; task force officer shot
Show More
Guidelines ask agents to target Spanish speakers at border
LeBron passes Jordan on all-time scoring list
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct by USC doctor toward gay male students
Southern California to light rain Thursday
More TOP STORIES News