Eyewitness This: Lightning show in the skies, storm soaks SoCal, asbestos found in Claire's makeup

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.A lightning show lit up Southern California skies overnight, followed by a lot of rain.A heavy storm has moved into our region and it put on a bright but potentially dangerous show for Southern Californians, illuminating the skies with lightning strikes from Santa Barbara to the San Gabriel Valley.Lightning was spotted in Ventura, Van Nuys, Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita and more!An atmospheric river is flowing into SoCal Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain, lightning and a chance of flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.The rain will be heavy at times today so remember to be careful out on the roads! The rain will eventually turn into light showers that will linger through Friday.Saturday is expected to be the one clear day this weekend, because come Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, another round of rain will hit the Southland.The FDA is warning people against using some Claire's brand cosmetic products after they tested positive for asbestos.Officials say eye shadows, compact powder and the contour palette from the store can potentially lead to lung damage and cancer if swallowed or inhaled.The products are no longer for sale, but you should toss them if you already have them at home.Nine other Claire's makeup products were taken off shelves for the same reason back in 2017.