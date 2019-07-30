Eyewitness This: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' breaks record for number of weeks at No. 1

Rapper Lil Nas X's smash hit "Old Town Road" is breaking records.The song now holds the title for longest time spent atop the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's song "One Sweet Day" previously held that distinction. On Monday evening Carey tweeted about being dethroned, saying:"Sending love & congrats to Lil Nas X on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!"For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.