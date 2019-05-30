Eyewitness This: Metro unveils more electric bikes, California bill to cap rent increases advances, inside look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Here are some stories to start your day.You see the scooters everywhere, but now it's time for the bicycles. Metro's electric bike share is getting ready to hit the roads.Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation are introducing its new bike share expansion.More than 300 electric bikes are getting added to the fleet, plus more than 20 new stations will be installed.These bikes will get an extended 30 mile range on a full charge, meaning you'll be getting around farther with less effort.The new expansion is available in the central Los Angeles area.Heads up for California renters concerned about the high cost of keeping a roof over their heads.Sacramento lawmakers have agreed to cap annual rent increases statewide at seven percent, plus inflation.The cap would also be in effect for three years.Nine and a half million renters - more than half of California's tenant population - have been dealing with high rents and they spend at least 30 percent of their income on housing costs.The Assembly passed the bill and it now heads to the state's Senate.Star Wars fans, rejoice! We're getting our closest look yet at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The massive land will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.Fans will be transported to the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu.When guests arrive, they will come across aliens, droids and other inhabitants of this planet as they search for rare and unique goods, discover unusual food and drink, or join a crew seeking adventures.Along the way, guests may encounter some familiar faces, including Rey and Chewbacca.