Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Metro unveils more electric bikes, California bill to cap rent increases advances, inside look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Here are some stories to start your day.

Metro introduces new electric bikes to its fleet

You see the scooters everywhere, but now it's time for the bicycles. Metro's electric bike share is getting ready to hit the roads.

Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation are introducing its new bike share expansion.

More than 300 electric bikes are getting added to the fleet, plus more than 20 new stations will be installed.

These bikes will get an extended 30 mile range on a full charge, meaning you'll be getting around farther with less effort.

The new expansion is available in the central Los Angeles area.

California bill to cap rent increases advances

Heads up for California renters concerned about the high cost of keeping a roof over their heads.

Sacramento lawmakers have agreed to cap annual rent increases statewide at seven percent, plus inflation.

The cap would also be in effect for three years.

Nine and a half million renters - more than half of California's tenant population - have been dealing with high rents and they spend at least 30 percent of their income on housing costs.

The Assembly passed the bill and it now heads to the state's Senate.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge almost here!

Star Wars fans, rejoice! We're getting our closest look yet at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The massive land will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

Fans will be transported to the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu.

When guests arrive, they will come across aliens, droids and other inhabitants of this planet as they search for rare and unique goods, discover unusual food and drink, or join a crew seeking adventures.

Along the way, guests may encounter some familiar faces, including Rey and Chewbacca.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countymetroeyewitness thisdisneytransportationrentspoliticsstar warsstar wars landbikescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
US women's soccer team expected to visit SoCal on victory tour
San Bernardino County's 1st measles case of 2019 confirmed
CA cities rank among the worst for building rainy day funds, report suggests
Data finds L.A. County's fastest and slowest days for commuting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News