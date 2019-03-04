Eyewitness This: Missing California sisters found alive, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auction raises nearly $3M, 'Captain Marvel' premiere!

Missing California sisters found alive
Two sisters - ages 5 and 8 -- have been found alive after wandering away from their home and spending two cold nights in the Northern California wilderness.
Rescuers found Caroline and Leia Carrico in rugged terrain about a mile and a half from their home on Sunday.
Searchers managed to find some tracks and granola wrappers that led them to the girls. The two say they were following a deer trail when they got lost Friday. They were cold and dehydrated but in good spirits.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auction raises nearly $3 million
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's auction supporting his foundation was nothing short of a huge success. His collection of memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career fetched nearly $3 million!
Abdul-Jabbar put hundreds of items from his personal memorabilia collection -- including four of his six NBA championship rings -- up for sale.
Most of the proceeds are going to his Skyhook Foundation charity that helps kids learn about science, technology, engineering and math.
"Captain Marvel" premiere!
Marvel's first female-led superhero movie, "Captain Marvel," premieres on Monday! But it's not just road closures you can expect along Hollywood Boulevard. The famed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be flying overhead, too!
Brie Larson stars in "Captain Marvel," playing an Air Force fighter pilot who becomes the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can catch the film in theaters this Friday.