Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Moving tribute at Arlington on Memorial Day weekend, bone marrow donor again sought for SoCal mom, 'Aladdin' soars at box office

Here are some stories to start your day.

A moving tribute at Arlington

A soldier is getting praise for a display of resilience at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day event in the midst of a raging storm.

The 3rd US Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, shared photos of its Flags In event at Arlington National Cemetery, which pressed on last week despite heavy rain and strong winds.

The Old Guard called it "one of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at Arlington National Cemetery."

SoCal mom needs another bone marrow donor

A birthday party near Long Beach over the weekend could end up saving a life.

Susie Rabaca was 8-months pregnant with twins last year when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. She needed a blood stem cell transplant, and after more than 85,000 people signed up with the Be the Match Registry, a donor was found.

But after giving birth and having a transplant, the cancer returned and another procedure is required.

Sunday's party was held both to lift her spirits, and to encourage more people to sign up as possible donors.

'Aladdin' soars above the competition in opening weekend

Disney's "Aladdin" rode a magic carpet to the top of the box office over the holiday weekend.

The live-action remake beat expectations, pulling in an estimated $86.1 million.

"Aladdin" is expected to cross the $100-million mark by the end of Monday.

In its second weekend, "John Wick: Chapter 3" earned almost $25 million.

"Avengers: Endgame" added another $16.8 million to its box office haul.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthtwinseyewitness thisdisneysoldiersleukemiabone marrowcancerdonationsmemorial dayflags
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
US women's soccer team expected to visit SoCal on victory tour
San Bernardino County's 1st measles case of 2019 confirmed
CA cities rank among the worst for building rainy day funds, report suggests
Data finds L.A. County's fastest and slowest days for commuting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News