Eyewitness This: Moving tribute at Arlington on Memorial Day weekend, bone marrow donor again sought for SoCal mom, 'Aladdin' soars at box office

Here are some stories to start your day.A soldier is getting praise for a display of resilience at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day event in the midst of a raging storm.The 3rd US Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, shared photos of its Flags In event at Arlington National Cemetery, which pressed on last week despite heavy rain and strong winds.The Old Guard called it "one of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at Arlington National Cemetery."A birthday party near Long Beach over the weekend could end up saving a life.Susie Rabaca was 8-months pregnant with twins last year when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. She needed a blood stem cell transplant, and after more than 85,000 people signed up with the Be the Match Registry, a donor was found.But after giving birth and having a transplant, the cancer returned and another procedure is required.Sunday's party was held both to lift her spirits, and to encourage more people to sign up as possible donors.Disney's "Aladdin" rode a magic carpet to the top of the box office over the holiday weekend.The live-action remake beat expectations, pulling in an estimated $86.1 million."Aladdin" is expected to cross the $100-million mark by the end of Monday.In its second weekend, "John Wick: Chapter 3" earned almost $25 million."Avengers: Endgame" added another $16.8 million to its box office haul.