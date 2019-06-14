Eyewitness This: Paintball gun assaults in L.A. climb, CA food stamp program expands, airfares on the rise

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning of more crimes involving paintball guns.Police say people are being targeted while they're walking or riding bikes.So far this year, there have been 28 attacks reported in the city by victims between the ages of 12 and 80.Officers said many have suffered painful welts and emotional trauma, and videos of some crimes have been posted online by the people committing them.An expansion of CalFresh, the state food stamp program, is coming.Under the expansion, 200,000 elderly and disabled people would be eligible for food stamps.The CalFresh program issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy most foods at markets and grocery stores.Get ready to dig deeper into your pockets for your summer trip.American Airlines just raised one-way fares on domestic flights by $5.Also, a JP Morgan analyst says Southwest is charging more for tickets bought within a week of the flight. But experts say it will impact mostly business travelers.The fare increases come as a surprise as jet fuel prices have actually gone down, and airlines had just raised prices about a month ago.