Eyewitness This: Porto's coming to West Covina, LA's new Obama Boulevard, Stitch falls for fan at Disneyland

Stitch falls for tiny fan

Here are some stories to start your day.West Covina is less than a week away from getting its own Porto's Bakery and Café location.The popular bakery will open its new location next on April 30.The two-story location was built on the site of the old Crazy Horse Bikini Bar and Grill on West Garvey Avenue.Other locations include Burbank, Glendale, Downey and Buena Park.In honor of former President Barack Obama, on May 4 Obama Boulevard will be dedicated in Los Angeles during a daylong festival.Obama Boulevard will replace what is currently Rodeo Road - a 3-1/2 mile stretch between Mid City and Culver City.The event is free, but those who plan on attending will need a ticket. Passes are available through Eventbrite.There has been no word on whether Obama himself will participate in the event.A concerned Stitch character at Disneyland made sure a young fan didn't get too upset when she fell while running to meet him, and it was all captured on video.This viral footage, posted on Instagram, shows the moment that 2-year-old Emily tripped up on her way to hug Stitch. The adorable alien then "fell over" himself in solidarity with the toddler, making sure that she didn't feel alone in her tumble.Emily appeared to make a quick recovery, and was playing with Stitch in no time.