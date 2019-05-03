Eyewitness This: Possible spike in gas prices, Beyond Meat offers free food at restaurants, artificial intelligence at McDonald's

Gas prices spike?

Beyond Meat

McDonalds AI

What's going to happen to Southern California's already incredibly-high gas prices after another fire at the Phillips 66 refinery in Carson?The latest blaze broke out late yesterday afternoon at the facility near Sepulveda Boulevard and Alameda Street and was knocked down pretty quickly by firefighters.No one was injured in the incident, but drivers wondering whether it will lead to another a spike in gas prices. The answer to that question will be a little clearer as energy markets open this morning.If you've been wanting to try the plant based Beyond Burger, today's your chance to do it for free.Today you'll find freebies at participating Carl's Junior, Del Taco and many other places.The food giveaways are to celebrate Beyond Meat's launch yesterday on the stock market. Investors include Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates.Ever get to the window at a drive through, and you are totally clueless about what to order?McDonald's is rolling out high-tech menus at 700 restaurants across the country that use artificial intelligence to suggest items. The menus can make suggestions based on the time of day, weather or recent trends.The menus will also be able to suggest add-on items, such as a Minute Maid orange juice to go along with your McMuffin.