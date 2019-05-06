Society

Eyewitness This: UN report says humans accelerating species' extinction, PF Chang's frozen meals recall, 'Avengers: Endgame' nears global record

Here are some stories to start your day.

UN report: Humans accelerating extinction of species
People are putting nature in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with extinction looming over 1 million species of plants and animals.

That's according to the United Nations' first report on global diversity.

The report goes on to say species loss is accelerating at a rate tens or hundreds of times faster than in the past.

The report says this is on par with climate change -- and working on both environmental problems should go hand in hand.

PF Chang's home menu recalls
The USDA has issued a massive recall involving more than 2 million pounds of PF Chang's Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice.

The USDA says the meal items may contain milk, a known allergen, and it's not on the product labels.

It shouldn't be a problem for people who don't have milk allergies, but it could become dangerous for those who are allergic or plan to serve the meals to someone who has milk allergies.

If you have the recalled meals, you can return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

'Avengers: Endgame' nears global box office record
"Avengers: Endgame" is absolutely dominating the global box office.

The highly acclaimed Marvel film has now crossed the $2 billion mark in record time.

It's made $2.2 billion dollars worldwide, making it the second-highest grossing movie of all time.

It unseated "Titanic" for that spot, and sits just behind "Avatar", which made $2.8 billion.

Important to note, the Titanic and Avatar tallies have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeyewitness thismoviesmoviemovie newsrecallclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News