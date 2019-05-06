Eyewitness This: UN report says humans accelerating species' extinction, PF Chang's frozen meals recall, 'Avengers: Endgame' nears global record

UN report: Humans accelerating extinction of species

Here are some stories to start your day.People are putting nature in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with extinction looming over 1 million species of plants and animals.That's according to the United Nations' first report on global diversity.The report goes on to say species loss is accelerating at a rate tens or hundreds of times faster than in the past.The report says this is on par with climate change -- and working on both environmental problems should go hand in hand.The USDA has issued a massive recall involving more than 2 million pounds of PF Chang's Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice.The USDA says the meal items may contain milk, a known allergen, and it's not on the product labels.It shouldn't be a problem for people who don't have milk allergies, but it could become dangerous for those who are allergic or plan to serve the meals to someone who has milk allergies.If you have the recalled meals, you can return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund."Avengers: Endgame" is absolutely dominating the global box office.The highly acclaimed Marvel film has now crossed the $2 billion mark in record time.It's made $2.2 billion dollars worldwide, making it the second-highest grossing movie of all time.It unseated "Titanic" for that spot, and sits just behind "Avatar", which made $2.8 billion.Important to note, the Titanic and Avatar tallies have not been adjusted for inflation.