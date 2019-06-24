Eyewitness This: Sanders unveils bill to cancel student debt, Formosa Café set to reopen, Toys 'R' Us making comeback

Society

Bernie Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt

Sen. Bernie Sanders is introducing legislation that would eliminate the $1.6 trillion student debt held by millions of Americans.

Sanders says the plan would be paid for with a tax on Wall Street.

It's part of a larger initiative to make all public universities, community colleges and trade schools tuition-free.

Formosa Café set to reopen in West Hollywood

The Formosa Café is ready for its big comeback.

After a multi-million dollar renovation, the iconic property is set to reopen on Friday, June 28.

The 1930's-era former celebrity hangout has been closed since 2016.

Now, the West Hollywood jewel has been restored to its former glory by its new owners.

Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019

Toys "R" Us is apparently planning a comeback, under its new "Tru Kids" name.

Tru Kids won the rights to the Toys "R" Us brand last October. They took over the former company's assets.

More than 700 Toys "R" Us stores closed last year.

Now, there are plans to open at least two stores in the United States sometime this year and more are planned for 2020.
