Eyewitness This: Super bloom shutdown lifted, new aspirin guidelines, Budweiser Clydesdales coming to LB

Budweiser Clydesdales horses coming to Long Beach!

EMBED >More News Videos Meet Carly and watch her take her first steps!

Here are some stories to start your day.The city of Lake Elsinore says Walker Canyon has now reopened - just one day after the city shut down access to the poppy super bloom due to the massive influx of visitors.But keep in mind - even though the popular spot is back open, officials are emphasizing that parking there is extremely limited.Sunday, the city announced no additional shuttles or visitors will be allowed into Walker Canyon, because so many people were flocking to the area - and flowers were being trampled and parking and traffic were getting choked up.In today's announcement, the city said it reopened Walker Canyon because "it is not feasible for them to keep visitors away." The city added they are working on a new plan and new options for the coming weekend.Taking daily low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks is no longer recommended for healthy, older adults.Experts say it's much more important to improve lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol. The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients as long as there is no increased risk for internal bleeding.Aspirin can also save the life of anyone who's had a stroke, heart attack, open-heart surgery or stents placed in their arteries.The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales horses are coming to Belmont Shore!The team will visit half a dozen bars. The first stop is Panama Joe's on Second Street and Granada Avenue at noon on Saturday March 30.There will be photo opportunities at Legends Sports Bar near Corona Avenue, then the team will travel to several other bars. The events are free to the public.The Budweiser Clydesdales horses made their debut in 1933 when it became legal to sell beer in the U.S. again.