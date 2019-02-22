Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.Snow fell Thursday in a number of Southland communities that rarely see snowfall. The precipitation delighted many residents in low-lying communities who took to social media to post pictures of the unusual sight using #abc7eyewitness!Snow showers were reported in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Calabasas, Northridge, Pasadena, all at elevations between 700 and 1000 feet, the National Weather Service said. Most amazingly, snow was even reported right at some beaches, including Malibu Pier and Leo Carrillo Beach, and near sea level at Fire Station 71 at Point Dume. In most areas, the snow melted as it hit the ground, the NWS said.February storms have caused a significant dent in California's drought conditions! The U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday that just over 67 percent of the state is totally free of any level of dryness.Just under 30 percent is classified as abnormally dry, and less than 4 percent remains in either moderate or severe drought.However - experts warn it takes more than one wet winter to fully recover, and our reserves still need more water. They say conservation is key -- because there WILL be another drought.Mover over MJ! "Space Jam 2," starring LeBron James, has a release date!The Warner Bros live action animated comedy will be out July 16, 2021. That's almost 25 years after the original "Space Jam" hit theaters.The 1996 film brought together Michael Jordan with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the "Looney Tunes" characters as they faced off against the "Monstars."Terence Nance is set to direct the sequel.The snow is gone from Southern California's skies Friday, leaving behind sunny conditions and cool temperatures for the weekend. Oscar Sunday will be partly cloudy, but there will be no rain worries!