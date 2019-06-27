Eyewitness This: Target offers discounts for teachers, Arby's 'megetables' made of meat, teen catches toddler after 2-story fall

Here are some stories to start your day.Starting July 13, Target will offer teachers a 15 percent discount on school supplies, clothes, and other essentials.Meanwhile, the popular retailer says it is making things easier for students and parents too.Parents who want to pick up items on their child's school-supply list can do it right on the app and avoid the lines with same-day delivery.Target stores are also setting up back-to-college sections in more than 700 stores near college campuses.When Arby's says "we've got the meats," apparently the company means business.The fast-food chain's newest creation isn't a carrot, it's a "marrot" -- made to look like a carrots, but actually comprised of ground turkey breast covered with dried carrot powder.While the marrot is not yet available in restaurants -- and may never be -- an Arby's spokeperson said the concept is not a joke.Dramatic new video shows the moment a teenager saved a toddler who fell from an apartment in Istanbul, Turkey.The 2-year old fell from a second-floor window -- but a good Samaritan caught her.The little girl's father gave the young man a reward for saving his daughter's life.Everyone walked away uninjured.