Eyewitness This: Tomato prices could spike due to tariff, study says alcohol consumption on the rise, new 'Star Wars' trilogy announced

Cost of tomatoes could soar by 70 percent
Tomato prices are expected to go up, raising major concerns of a possible shortage.
Mexico's Economy Department said U.S. consumers could pay 38 percent to 70 percent more for tomatoes after the U.S. Commerce Department announced it would re-impose anti-dumping duties on Mexican imports.
The Mexican agency said the country exports about $2 billion in tomatoes to the United States and supplies about half the tomatoes the U.S. consumes annually.
Mexico says many exporters can't afford to pay deposits required to comply with a U.S. imposed tariff on goods.
Study: Alcohol use on the rise globally
An increasing number of people around the world are drinking more, according to a new study.
The findings published in The Lancet on Tuesday reveal yearly alcohol consumption from 1990 to 2017 increased by nearly 10 times on average per person.
By 2030, researchers expect that half of the world's adults will drink, 40% will abstain and more than 20 percent will binge drink at least once a month.
From 1990 to 2017, Europe saw a decrease in consumption while Asia saw an increase.
In the U.S., the average American drinks 10.4 quarts per year.
The study did not provide an explanation for the changing trends.
New 'Star Wars' films unveiled
Mark your calendars, Star Wars fans! Disney has updated its film slate to include release dates for three new Star Wars films.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 20, 2019, bringing the Skywalker Saga to its conclusion. Starting in 2022, three new Star Wars films will be released just before Christmas every other year. The untitled films are slated for release on Dec. 16, 2022, Dec. 20, 2024, and Dec. 18, 2026.
The new films follow the conclusion of the current trilogy "Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker" which blasts into theaters this December.
