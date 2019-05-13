Eyewitness This: Marijuana smuggling arrests at LAX surge, Amazon to pay employees to start delivery businesses, Cracker Barrel opens in Rialto

Here are some stories to start your day.Just over a year after California legalized the recreational use of marijuana, smuggling arrests have surged at LAX, according to authorities at the airport.The Los Angeles Times says the sudden increase is a result of legalization in the state, and a saturated market.Airport police records show LAX made more than 100 trafficking arrests for marijuana in 2018. That's compared to just 38 in 2017 and 20 in 2016.Amazon is turning to its employees to deliver packages to customers even faster.Amazon says it will pay its employees $10,000 in startup costs to start a business and deliver packages.Employees have to get accepted into a program and leave their current jobs.The company says it will also pay them three months' worth of their salary.Amazon is looking to speed up shipping time from two days to one day for its Prime members.Cracker Barrel fans have a new location to try in Southern California.The restaurant opened Monday morning in Rialto near West Renaissance Parkway and North Ayala Drive.It's only the fourth Cracker Barrel location in California, with locations in Victorville, Santa Maria and Sacramento.