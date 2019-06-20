Eyewitness This: WeHo man falls ill in Dominican Republic, 'Jeopardy James' donates $1K to cancer research, 'Avengers: Endgame' to be re-released

The mystery illness that has claimed the lives of more than half a dozen American tourists in the Dominican Republic may have nearly killed a West Hollywood man.Ryan Duff and his husband, Jose, were in Punta Cana in February for a coworker's wedding. Before the reception, Duff took a drink of rum from the hotel room mini bar, and it didn't take long for problems to arise.Within a half hour, Duff spiked a fever of 104.5.Hospital tests all came back negative and Duff was eventually discharged. He recovered fully and hadn't thought much about it until American tourists started mysteriously dying in the Caribbean island.At least nine have died there in the last 12 months, several after drinking from hotel mini bars.James Holzhauer won more than $2 million on "Jeopardy!," and now he is paying it forward.Holzhauer, affectionately known as "Jeopardy James," recently donated to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in game show host Alex Trebek's name.Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March, during Holzhauer's historic run.He sent the $1,000 donation along with the message: "For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors""Avengers: Endgame" is being re-released in theatres next weekend -- with material you didn't see the first time around.The new release isn't an extended cut, but it will have some new material at the end, including a deleted scene, a little tribute and a few surprises."Variety" reports this is likely an attempt to take down "Avatar," which holds the all-time record in global ticket sales with $2.78 billion."Endgame" needs to take in another $44 million or so to grab that crown.