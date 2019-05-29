Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Woman who ran marathon while pregnant gives birth, thrill seekers zip line off Eiffel Tower, L.A. seeks safest driver

Here are some stories to start your day.

Boyle Heights woman, who finished Boston Marathon while 8 months pregnant, has baby

There's some exciting news to report about a Boyle Heights woman Eyewitness News profiled earlier this month after she ran the Boston Marathon while eight months pregnant: Lizzette Perez has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Penelope Perez Escobar is now 10 days old. At birth, she weighed just over 7 pounds.

Lizzette ran the marathon last month even though many people, including her parents and her doctor, told her she was nuts to run 26 miles so close to her delivery date.

Lizzette says the race was on her bucket list. Now, she can add Penelope to that list as well.

Thrill seekers can zip line off Eiffel Tower

Some brave souls are getting a unique view of Paris.

That's because for the next couple of weeks, people can ride a zip line off the side of the Eiffel Tower.

The zip line is about 350 feet off the ground, 7 football fields long and hits a max speed of 55 miles an hour.

Not just anybody can give it a go. Riders have to be selected from an online raffle.

It's part of a celebration of the French Open, which is going on now.

The zip line first popped up at the Eiffel Tower for a few weeks back in 2017.

L.A. holding $70,000 competition for safest driver

Think you're a good driver? Now you get a chance to prove it.

The City of Los Angeles is holding a competition to find the safest driver.

The contest will score people based on speed, braking, acceleration and distractions.

$70,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.

The contest starts June 3 and runs through the end of July.

The city is hoping to raise awareness about safe driving to reduce crashes.
