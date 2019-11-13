F-117 Stealth fighter arrives for display at Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An F-117 Stealth fighter was towed along Southern California roads to arrive for display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.The F-117 Nighthawk, nicknamed "Unexpected Guest," entered service in 1984 during Reagan's presidency. It flew 78 combat sorties, more than all the other F-117s combined, according to the library.At the time it entered service, Stealth technology was still considered classified and the aircraft were't publicly acknowledged until 1988.It joins other aircraft on display at the library, including Air Force One. It will be exhibited outdoors, near the library's F-14 aircraft.Lockheed Martin in the Antelope Valley restored and prepared the aircraft for display.A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the aircraft is expected on Dec. 7.