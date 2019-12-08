F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter officially on display at Reagan Library in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An F-117 Steal fighter is officially on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to unveil the new exhibit featuring the F-117 Nighthawk, nicknamed "Unexpected Guest."It entered service in 1984 during Reagan's presidency and flew 78 combat sorties, more than all the other F-117s combined, according to the library.At the time it entered service, Stealth technology was still considered classified and the aircraft were't publicly acknowledged until 1988.It joins other aircraft on display at the library, including Air Force One. It will be exhibited outdoors, near the library's F-14 aircraft.Lockheed Martin in the Antelope Valley restored and prepared the aircraft for display.