Society

F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter officially on display at Reagan Library in Simi Valley

By and ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An F-117 Steal fighter is officially on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to unveil the new exhibit featuring the F-117 Nighthawk, nicknamed "Unexpected Guest."

It entered service in 1984 during Reagan's presidency and flew 78 combat sorties, more than all the other F-117s combined, according to the library.

At the time it entered service, Stealth technology was still considered classified and the aircraft were't publicly acknowledged until 1988.

It joins other aircraft on display at the library, including Air Force One. It will be exhibited outdoors, near the library's F-14 aircraft.

Lockheed Martin in the Antelope Valley restored and prepared the aircraft for display.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysimi valleyventura countymuseum exhibitronald reaganair force
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after rehearsing mass shooting plot on video: Police
Tigers seriously injure woman at animal sanctuary in Moorpark
Video: Amazon delivery man steals umbrella from OC home
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
SoCal weather: Scattered showers, mountain snow expected Sunday
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
Fatal shooting prompts homicide investigation in DTLA
Show More
Assault rifles, flame thrower among weapons seized from Camarillo home
Loneliness is growing epidemic among seniors during the holidays, doctors say
1 dead after fiery solo crash in Ontario
Ozzy Osbourne offers $25K reward for stolen Randy Rhoads memorabilia
LA man who nearly died reunites with medical staff that treated him
More TOP STORIES News