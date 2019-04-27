royal baby

Royal baby watch enters home stretch as Harry, Meghan prepare to become parents

LONDON -- Speculation continues to mount as parents-to-be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the world await the arrival of Baby Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted new images with children on their Instagram account on Friday, sending royal fans into a frenzy thinking that the royal baby had arrived despite the lack of an official announcement.



"Royal watchers on the edge of their seats," royal family expert Victoria Murphy told ABC News, adding that there are "so many false alarms now."

Markle revealed to a well-wisher earlier this year that she was due at the end of April or the beginning of May, so the baby could arrive any day now. After Harry turned up at Westminster Abbey with his sister-in-law Kate Thursday, bookies slashed the odds that Meghan will give birth in May.

Kensington Palace has said the press and the public will be informed when Meghan goes into labor.

Harry has resented the often-intrusive coverage of the royals by the British press and he has toned down expectations for what information will be released about the new baby. That means the public won't be told where Meghan plans to give birth.

Some observers think she will opt for a home birth away from prying eyes at a hospital. Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, had all her children at home, but Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, opted to give birth in a central London hospital.

Harry and Meghan have also indicated they won't be posing on the hospital steps with their newborn hours after the baby has arrived, breaking with the pattern set by William and Kate. They have indicated it will be several days before they show the baby to the world.

Kate was both praised and trolled for how glamorous she looked greeting the world's press just hours after each of her three babies' births.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
