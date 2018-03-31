SOCIETY

Families in need get visit from Easter Bunny in downtown LA

The Easter Bunny took time on Saturday to visit kids living in or near Skid Row, one of the poorest areas in downtown Los Angeles. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Easter Bunny took time on Saturday to visit kids living in or near Skid Row, one of the poorest areas in downtown Los Angeles.

The children received some treats in the street in front of Fred Jordan Mission, while they got their face painted.

Parents also received food bags.

The mission has been on the corner of 5th Street and Towne Avenue for seven decades and Fred's son, Tom, now runs the operation.

"We can all touch a life and touch a soul. It's not about the largest bill that we have in our pockets or about money but truly giving because we care about mankind," Tom said.

Ray Garcia, 6, went to the event with his mother, Francine, who said it's more than just being able to receive an Easter basket.

"Coming to these events brings up your spirit. There's always going to be issues in people's lives, but this helps to reassure it's not just about the bunny rabbit and eggs, but it's about the salvation of Jesus," Francine said.

The kids also said that the holiday is more than what goodies you receive.

"The best part of Easter because you get to spend time with your family," Daysha, 8, said.

It seems as if Daysha understands the true meaning of Easter -- making Saturday's small gesture mean that much more.
