Society

Families surprised with Habitat for Humanity homes with help from armed forces

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles families will soon move into new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity and volunteers from the Armed Forces.

During Los Angeles Fleet Week, a group of 40 Army, Navy and Coast Guard volunteers helped frame two new homes on West 93rd Street in South Los Angeles.

Retired Marine Sgt. Leana Mason was among those volunteering this week on the project. "I love the physical activity and the camaraderie, the community engagement. We're all out here for a good cause. It's pretty neat, it's fun," said Mason.

While touring the properties this week, Marcela Figueroa and Sharice Harper received the shocking announcement - their families had been selected. The houses being built would soon become their new homes.

Both moms cried tears of joy, overwhelmed with emotion following the surprise announcement.

"I'm so ecstatic, I don't even know how to take it right now...I was so surprised," said Harper. "It gives us a chance to save, we'll have a chance to live. It won't be such a hard struggle trying to raise my son."

"I'm so happy," said Marcela Figueroa. She assumed other families would be interviewed before the announcement was made. "I told my sons 'don't get your hopes high, we're just going to go and see (the houses)'."

The project was equally rewarding for the servicemen and women who chose to volunteer their time helping to improve the lives of struggling families.

"The fact that they give back even more than they do already by helping with community service projects really means a lot to us at Habitat for Humanity...it means a lot to members of the community who see them out here volunteering," said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles.

To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth los angeleslos angeles countycoast guardmilitaryhabitat for humanityarmymarines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
UCLA buildings deemed 'threats to life' in strong quake
Oak Park Schools Gender Identity program angers parents
Gunman sentenced to death for fatally shooting 2 Palm Springs officers
Malibu fire: Brush fire erupts near Pacific Coast Highway
2 killed, 3 critical after La Verne police chase leads to crash
Show More
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
2 men found dead on Torrance beach
SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 12 boys
LAPD bodycam video shows officers open fire on suspect with machete
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
More TOP STORIES News