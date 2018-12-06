As the public repose in the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush draws to a close, just getting word that 11,657 persons took the time out of their lives to pay respect to the 41st President of the United States of America. #Remembering41 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 6, 2018

WHO’S IN LINE to see #Bush41? Shirley G says her husband worked 33 yrs w HPD, escorting GW and Barbara. “Oh the stories I could tell!” She proudly wears her late husband’s badge. Said she had to be here to say goodbye. #abc13 https://t.co/Pe0izAfDDg pic.twitter.com/BHXRx0UFuM — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 6, 2018

WHO’S IN LINE? Shyree (right) was a nurse at Methodist and met #Bush41 a few years ago. Says when he came to visit Barbara in the hospital, GW would say: “I’m here to visit my girl.” #abc13 https://t.co/Pe0izAfDDg pic.twitter.com/oYkxdA25uw — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 6, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4844796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4808264" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George H.W. Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18) The life and career of George HW Bush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4821751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George HW Bush state funeral videos: George W Bush's eulogy and more (1 of 19) Pres. George W. Bush delivers eulogy at father's funeral

George H.W. Bush, who shaped history as 41st president and patriarch of a family that occupied the White House for a dozen years, will be laid to rest Thursday in College Station, alongside wife Barbara and daughter Robin.Before he is taken to his final resting place, an invite-only funeral service with about 1,200 guests will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston at 10 a.m. CST.The president's body was lying in repose at the church from 6 p.m Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Nearly 12,000 mourners visited the church to pay their respects to the president, whose casket returned to Houston Wednesday afternoon after a state funeral in Washington D.C. that offered high praise for the last of the presidents to have fought in World War II - and a hefty dose of humor about a man once described as a cross between Mister Rogers and John Wayne.After the private ceremony at St. Martin's, the president will be transported by motorcade to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility in Spring.A locomotive painted the colors of the Air Force One plane used during Bush's presidency and bearing the number "4141" will transport his casket to College Station.The casket will be in a car with Plexiglas windows to allow people to see it during the trip, according to McGrath, the family spokesman.Bush, who presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died last Friday at his Houston home. His wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.