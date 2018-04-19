GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --Dozens of friends and family gathered at a home in Gardena to remember a young woman who fell off a train platform and was fatally struck.
Felicia Smith was just three weeks shy of her 25th birthday when the tragedy happened.
Candles were lit and balloons were sent into the sky during the vigil for her. Hymns were also sung to remember the 24-year-old. She died Monday when she slipped off a platform and was hit by an oncoming train in Sylmar.
"I wish I could have shown her that I'm doing good because that's all she wanted," one of Smith's sisters said.
Smith leaves behind an identical twin sister, Alicia. The pair shared an inseparable bond.
Family members said Smith was working and going to school to become a social worker. She was someone who was always looking to help others.
She was described as ambitious and raised by a village of women. Her mother and godmother got together earlier Wednesday to comfort one another before the vigil.
Jennifer Miller Smith said her daughter helped her go back to school.
Godmother Johnnie Fay Smith said her goddaughter was excited about a new job, where she would have worked with teen girls in group homes.
"She wanted to give back to young adolescent women. She wanted to help young girls," she said.
Her family is now looking for help to pay for Smith's funeral. They set up a GoFundMe account. If you want to help, you may do so by going to gofundme.com/felicia-smith039s-funeral-fund.