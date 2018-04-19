SOCIETY

Family celebrates life of woman who died after being hit by train in Sylmar

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of friends and family gathered at a home in Gardena to remember a young woman who fell off a train platform and was fatally struck. (KABC)

By and Anabel Munoz
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Dozens of friends and family gathered at a home in Gardena to remember a young woman who fell off a train platform and was fatally struck.

Felicia Smith was just three weeks shy of her 25th birthday when the tragedy happened.

Candles were lit and balloons were sent into the sky during the vigil for her. Hymns were also sung to remember the 24-year-old. She died Monday when she slipped off a platform and was hit by an oncoming train in Sylmar.

"I wish I could have shown her that I'm doing good because that's all she wanted," one of Smith's sisters said.

Smith leaves behind an identical twin sister, Alicia. The pair shared an inseparable bond.

EMBED More News Videos

The mother and godmother of Felicia Smith, a 24-year-old woman who died after falling off a platform and being hit by a train in Sylmar, got together to remember the kind, ambitious person she was.



Family members said Smith was working and going to school to become a social worker. She was someone who was always looking to help others.

She was described as ambitious and raised by a village of women. Her mother and godmother got together earlier Wednesday to comfort one another before the vigil.

Jennifer Miller Smith said her daughter helped her go back to school.

Godmother Johnnie Fay Smith said her goddaughter was excited about a new job, where she would have worked with teen girls in group homes.

"She wanted to give back to young adolescent women. She wanted to help young girls," she said.

Her family is now looking for help to pay for Smith's funeral. They set up a GoFundMe account. If you want to help, you may do so by going to gofundme.com/felicia-smith039s-funeral-fund.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvigilwoman killedtrainstrain accidentfamilySylmarGardenaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News