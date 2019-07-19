Family with 7-day-old infant found living in flood control channel in Highland

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A family with a 7-day-old infant was discovered this week living in a flood control channel in the City of Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Officials said their department's Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement team, which works with the local homeless population to connect them with community resources to get them back up on their feet, was out on a routine check Tuesday when a citizen informed them of the family living in the area.Deputies with HOPE team began combing through the area in triple-digit heat to find the family. They were found with the newborn in a secluded area with water and shade.Sheriff's said the family had basic necessities to care for the infant, including a battery-operated cooling system.The family was connected with community resources and help to keep them off the streets.Sheriff McMahon said the HOPE team has helped house more than 2,000 people over the past five years.