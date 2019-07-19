Homeless in Southern California

Family with 7-day-old infant found living in flood control channel in Highland

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A family with a 7-day-old infant was discovered this week living in a flood control channel in the City of Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said their department's Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement team, which works with the local homeless population to connect them with community resources to get them back up on their feet, was out on a routine check Tuesday when a citizen informed them of the family living in the area.

Deputies with HOPE team began combing through the area in triple-digit heat to find the family. They were found with the newborn in a secluded area with water and shade.

RELATED: San Bernardino County deals with rising homeless population, sees 23% increase in 2019

Sheriff's said the family had basic necessities to care for the infant, including a battery-operated cooling system.

The family was connected with community resources and help to keep them off the streets.

Sheriff McMahon said the HOPE team has helped house more than 2,000 people over the past five years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhighlandsan bernardino countyhomeless in southern californiahomelessbabyrescuefamily
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Homeless suing L.A. over destruction of belongings
L.A. parking program seeks to help homeless people sleeping in cars
Homeless may be displaced amid DTLA development
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother attacked
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Panorama City teacher arrested on child pornography charge
Alleged SoCal scammers forged signatures to sell property, police say
Family of teen fatally shot by Fullerton police files claim with city
Huntington Park technical college to close its doors
3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase through L.A., SFV
Show More
Griffith Observatory hosting 50th anniversary of moon landing
At least 1 killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Woman gunned down in Hollywood driveway; suspect sought
UK foreign secretary: 2 vessels seized by Iran
Tuition increase proposed for UC schools
More TOP STORIES News