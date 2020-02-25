Society

Fans mourn, pay respects to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For fans of Kobe Bryant, the public memorial held at Staples Center on Monday was an unbelievable opportunity to honor the life of the NBA great.

"It was all emotions. I mean, as soon as Jimmy Kimmel started crying a little bit, that got me. And then to see all the love that everybody had and Michael Jordan and Shaq," said Santa Clarita resident Debi Perl.

Mourners wore Kobe jerseys, gold and purple -- and one woman even donned a special, custom-made dress.

"One minute you didn't know to be happy, sad... but at the end of the day, it was a celebration for Kobe, the family, the fans... just very emotional," said Lawrence Alonzo.

After the ceremony, some fans said in their own way, they now have closure.

Vanessa Bryant, loved ones share intimate portraits of Kobe, Gianna during Staples Center memorial
Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal were just a few of the speakers who honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant during a memorial at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

