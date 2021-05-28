Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

DRIVE-THRU FOOD COLLECTION LOCATIONS



Friday, June 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County - Albertsons at 1735 West Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

Inland Empire - Vons at 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside, CA 92506



Friday, June 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Orange County - Vons at 8010 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

Ventura County - Vons at 2101 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93036

ABC7, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Subaru, ESPN LA 710 am, and Southern California regional food banks are partnering up for the 10th Annual Feed SoCal Food Drive throughout Southern California.Due to the pandemic, the food banks are seeing more people experiencing food insecurities due to cuts in salaries and jobs. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, our Southern California regional food banks have increased food distribution by more than 70% reaching over 200,000 people every week.As part of the food drive, ABC7, with our regional food bank partners, will be hosting (4) drive-thru food collection locations, two locations per each Friday on June 18th and June 25th. The drive-thru collection sites will provide our viewers and the local community an opportunity to donate their non-perishable food items or purchase a $5.00 food bag at the local Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions stores. The food donations will be shared and distributed with various food banks and food pantries in local communities.Keep up with all things Feed SoCal by following us on social media:Hashtag: #FeedSoCalAlbertsons - albertsons.com Vons - vons.com Pavilions - pavilions.com Subaru - subaru.com ESPN LA 710 - ESPN LA 710 - The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 700 partner agencies and directly to those in need through Food Bank programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.7 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.35 billion meals, since 1973. The total value of food and grocery product distributed since the Food Bank's inception is $2.3 billion. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people helped, and now reaches 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org and follow on social media:Hashtags: #LAFoodBank #WeFeedLA- Second Harvest Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in Orange County where more than 301,000 people are at risk of hunger every month. This includes one in six children who may go without the food they need. Our network of more than 200 community partners distribute food to more than 250,000 people each month in locations throughout the county. Our vision is to create a world in which no one goes hungry. Ever. For more information on how you can help, visit FeedOC.org and follow on social media:Hashtags: #EndHungerinOC #WeFeedOC- Food Share was established in 1983 and is Ventura County's only regional food bank, distributing over 20 million pounds of food each year to our hungry residents. Food Share provides supplemental food all year to over 150,000 people each month through more than 200 partner agencies. The food bank receives donations from individuals, the USDA, foundations, grants, and Ventura County's generous agricultural community. For more information on how you can help, visit: foodshare.com and follow on social media:Hashtags: #WeFeedVC- Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is leading the fight against hunger in the Inland Empire by providing food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. FARSB opened in 1980 as Survive Food Bank in response to the increasing concern about the dual problems of hunger and food waste in the Inland Empire. Today, FARSB is the primary source of food to over 250 local nonprofit organizations, distributing over two million pounds of food monthly to emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and more. With the help of these charity partners, they make up the largest hunger relief organization in the Inland Empire, making food security a reality for over one million food-insecure residents every year. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino proudly holds the 2021 Guide Star Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of transparency achievable through Guide Star. For more information, visit FeedingIE.org and follow on social media:Hashtag: #WeFeedtheIE