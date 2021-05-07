53 female Marines complete first co-ed boot camp on the West Coast

The U.S. Marine Corp reached a major milestone after a platoon of women became the first to graduate on the West Coast.Fifty-three female Marines completed the region's first co-ed boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The platoon went through 13 weeks of intense training."Yes, I was in pain. Yes, I was struggling, but I got through it, you know. Thanks to my sisters as well who also pushed me through," said Pfc. Emily Zamudio.Previously, female recruits had to travel to South Carolina to become Marines.However, the training does not end there. Up next, they'll have to undergo infantry training at Camp Pendleton.