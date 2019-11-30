Festival of Lights returns to Riverside's Mission Inn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The popular "Festival of Lights" returned Friday to the historic Mission Inn in Riverside.
Now in its 27th year, the holiday event features over 5 million lights and 200 animated figures, fireworks and even Santa Claus himself - when he can find a few minutes to sneak away from the North Pole.
It also includes carolers, carriage rides, lots of Christmas trees, a dancing tribute to the Rockettes and live musical performances.
Other features include a new 30,000-light chandelier inside the rotunda and an 800-pound gingerbread house.
The display runs for five weeks and draws some 500,000 visitors every year.
