Eyewitness This: First-ever image of a black hole, new 'Lion King' trailer drops, Nipsey Hussle memorial set for Thursday

First image of a black hole

'Lion King' trailer

Nipsey Hussle memorial

We're seeing the first-ever image of a black hole.Scientists from the Event Horizon telescope collaboration presented the groundbreaking image on Wednesday.Researchers say they created a virtual telescope about the same size as earth, by using the combined power of eight radio telescopes around the world.This black hole is known as "Sagittarius-A."It's 26,000 light years away from Earth.Also this morning, Disney has released the first full-length trailer for its new "Lion King" movie.In the trailer, we get to see Simba, Mufasa and Scar, among others."The Lion King" arrives in theaters in 100 days -- on July 19.And details for Nipsey's memorial are being finalized ahead of his celebration of life at Staples Center on Thursday.Free tickets were gone within minutes of going online Tuesday.Organizers say anyone can still say goodbye to the slain rapper along the 25-mile funeral procession in South Los Angeles.The LAPD says it's working to provide public safety for all of Thursday's events -- but at this point, the funeral procession will not have a police escort.Viewers can watch Nipsey Hussle's memorial service live on Eyewitness News starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. The service will also be available on the ABC7 Los Angeles app.