First rainbow crosswalk in City of Los Angeles unveiled in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first rainbow crosswalk in the City of Los Angeles was unveiled in Venice on Friday.It coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City.Memorializing the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement, the crosswalk was installed in front of local gay bar Roosterfish at 1302 Abbot Kinney Blvd.It's modeled after the rainbow crosswalks of West Hollywood and the Castro Neighborhood in San Francisco.