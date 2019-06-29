Society

First rainbow crosswalk in City of Los Angeles unveiled in Venice

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first rainbow crosswalk in the City of Los Angeles was unveiled in Venice on Friday.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City.

Memorializing the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement, the crosswalk was installed in front of local gay bar Roosterfish at 1302 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

It's modeled after the rainbow crosswalks of West Hollywood and the Castro Neighborhood in San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvenicelos angelespridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride month
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News