BABY ON BOARD: Flight attendant introduces infant passenger to other travelers

When an infant got restless on a plane, a flight attendant stepped in and helped calm her.
Savannah Blum and her baby daughter Brittan were traveling on Southwest Airlines from Austin to Nevada when the 19-month-old got restless.
Jessica, a flight attendant, heard the baby cry and offered to take Brittan along her pre-flight tasks, which included closing luggage compartments and greeting passengers.
The baby happily joined the flight attendant, and even blew a few kisses to her fellow travelers.
The video was captured by Brittan's mom, and posted on Facebook with the caption, "Everyone loves this little girl, even Southwest passengers and flight attendants."
