SOCIETY

Former Hollywood library branch to become shelter for homeless women

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A closed library building in Hollywood is going to be opened soon to homeless women.



Construction has begun on the Hollywood Women's Bridge Housing Center.

The building once housed the Will and Ariel Durant branch of the Los Angeles Public Library system.

When finished, it will provide temporary housing for up to 30 homeless women.

The women's shelter will have on-site staff and services available for residents.

The project at the empty library building predates Mayor Eric Garcetti's bridge housing program.

It was proposed last year by Councilmember David Ryu and will be funded through Measure HHH.

Measure HHH is a sales tax bump to pay for homeless housing that LA voters approved in 2016.

The project is just two miles from another women's shelter at a historic Hollywood apartment complex.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelesslibrariesshelterHollywood
SOCIETY
Winnie the Pooh shares touching moment with disabled child
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
More Society
Top Stories
High-speed chase ends in PIT on NB 5 Fwy
Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted Echo Park woman
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
Vigil planned for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Saudi crown prince ordered killing of journalist, US intel says
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
Show More
Hill Fire likely caused by 'human activity,' Cal Fire says
Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old boy
Winnie the Pooh shares touching moment with disabled child
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
LA County average gas price drops for 23rd consecutive day
More News