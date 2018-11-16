Former Hollywood library branch to become shelter for homeless women

A closed library building in Hollywood is going to be opened soon to homeless women.Construction has begun on the Hollywood Women's Bridge Housing Center.The building once housed the Will and Ariel Durant branch of the Los Angeles Public Library system.When finished, it will provide temporary housing for up to 30 homeless women.The women's shelter will have on-site staff and services available for residents.The project at the empty library building predates Mayor Eric Garcetti's bridge housing program.It was proposed last year by Councilmember David Ryu and will be funded through Measure HHH.Measure HHH is a sales tax bump to pay for homeless housing that LA voters approved in 2016.The project is just two miles from another women's shelter at a historic Hollywood apartment complex.