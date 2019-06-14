Homeless in Southern California

Former homeless couple thanks Orange County sheriff's deputy after finding new housing

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A married couple living out of their car for months have a new home thanks to the encouragement of an Orange County sheriff's deputy.

Jacob and his wife Jordan's car was found abandoned on a street in Lake Forest with a note saying, "Tow it. We thank Castro for believing in us. We got a place."

Lake Forest Homeless Liaison Officer Deputy Castro met the couple during his work with the homeless.

He offered them housing placement and job resources. Many times however, plans fell through, or the couple wouldn't show.

Finally, months later, Deputy Castro learned his outreach had paid off.
