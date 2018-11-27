The former North Long Beach Library is once again becoming a winter shelter for the homeless.The shuttered library was opened to the homeless last winter, amid vocal opposition by local residents. City officials said this year there has been less opposition.The temporary shelter will be open from Dec. 1 through March 31. Once winter is over the library will be demolished to make way for affordable housing.The Long Beach Community Investment Company purchased the property, but a developer has yet to be named. The plan calls for six two-story homes.The North Long Beach Library closed in 2016. Books from the facility were moved a few blocks away to the new Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library.