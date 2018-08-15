SOCIETY

Former TV news reporter helping people live 'Unfiltered' in social media age

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessica Abo's newly released book is a collection of interviews, research and personal stories that investigates what makes people fall into the trap of compare and despair.

By
Social media is a great way to connect with friends, colleagues, relatives and even strangers.

But these same networking sites can also make us feel lonely, jealous and depressed. It's why one former television news reporter is trying to flip the script.

"As I was giving speeches and doing YouTube videos, people would be sharing with me that they felt like they needed to sign off all of their apps, because every time they went online they would feel less than," Jessica Abo said. "They would see someone else's post and think, 'Oh my gosh, that person has such a bigger, better life than I do,' and then they would spend the rest of their day feeling upset."

Research has backed what Abo learned from her viewers and even her own life. A 2017 study by The Royal Society of Public Health found 7 in 10 teens and young adults said Instagram made them feel worse about body image.

"We all sort of get caught up in that," Abo said. "That person is living such a glamorous life, even though they may have told us in person 10 minutes earlier all the things that went wrong in their day."

Abo's newly released book "Unfiltered: How to be as happy as you look on Social Media", is a collection of interviews, research and personal stories that investigates what makes people fall into the trap of compare and despair.

"Are you not happy in your career, in your relationships, in your level of community activism?" she said. "I wrote this book with action plans and tips and resources and links. I think when people open up and we're vulnerable, that's really when you develop deep, meaningful connections with people. Most of the time people are logging onto their phones because they're craving human connection."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocial mediainstagraminstagram storiesfirst bookresearchsocial appsu.s. & worldmental healthdepression
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
OC family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
Rancho Cucamonga: Inland Empire's thriving city
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Measles cases confirmed in California, 20 other states
Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins
Puig takes swing at Hundley before Giants rally past Dodgers
Man caught on video masturbating on LA's Expo line
Show More
Sid Garcia shares favorite faces, places of his hometown La Puente
Pallet warehouse erupts in flames in Pomona
OC family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
More News